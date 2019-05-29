|
|
|
George Jean
(Nee Etherington) Late of Luton.
Died after a short illness on Monday 20th May 2019, aged 69 years.
Much loved wife of John.
Funeral service to be held at Cambridge Crematorium on
Thursday 6th June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for , , may be made at the service.
For all other enquiries please contact Dennis Easton Funeral Services, The Lodge, 1 Broad Leas, St Ives, Cambs, PE27 5PU Tel:01480 463019
Published in Luton News on May 29, 2019
