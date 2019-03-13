Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Evans

Notice Condolences

Jean Evans Notice
EVANS Jean Ann Of Luton, passed away peacefully
on 24th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
Loving wife to Jim, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at 11:30am on Friday 22nd March 2019 at The Vale Cemetery Chapel followed by the interment at The Vale Cemetery. Flowers welcome, donations if
desired for Alzheimer's Society
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/jeanevans1. Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now