EVANS Jean Ann Of Luton, passed away peacefully
on 24th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
Loving wife to Jim, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at 11:30am on Friday 22nd March 2019 at The Vale Cemetery Chapel followed by the interment at The Vale Cemetery. Flowers welcome, donations if
desired for Alzheimer's Society
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/jeanevans1. Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
