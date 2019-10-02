|
|
|
DICKMAN Jean Elizabeth of Stopsley, formerly Farley Hill
passed away peacefully
aged 93 years,
on 23rd September 2019.
Loving mum, gran and great granny.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00 am on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at
St Francis Church, Cateret Road,
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 9JZ.
Family flowers only please by
request, if desired, donations for British Heart Foundation,
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
jeandickman.
Further enquiries to Neville
Funerals,Stopsley, Tel: 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019