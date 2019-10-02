|
|
|
CHAPMAN Jean
(nee Tierney / McCulloch)
Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Passed away peacefully on
20th September 2019, aged 87 years.
A service to celebrate
Jean's life will take place at
Luton Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please,
by request.
Donations in memory of Jean
may be made to the
Alzheimer's Society on the day,
or via the following link: https://www.memorygiving.com
/jeanchapman
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019