PENBERTHY Janis 'Jan' Peacefully on 1st September 2019. Beloved mother of Sophie and Daniel. Loving daughter of Pat.
Much loved little big sis of Phillip.
Funeral service takes place at
10.00am on Thursday 19th September at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
East Anglia Air Ambulance or Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund (Helipad Fund) are invited to be sent to the charity direct.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Luton. Tel. 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 11, 2019