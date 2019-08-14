Home

John Saunders & Son (inc. E Franklin & Co) (High Town, Luton)
48 Duke Street
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 0HH
01582 731696
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:45
Our Lady Help of Christians RC Church
Janet Murphy Notice
Murphy Janet Passed away on 27th
July 2019, aged 67 years.

Beloved wife of Edward Murphy.
Her funeral service will be held at
Our Lady Help of Christians RC
Church on Friday 30th August 2019
at 12:45pm, followed by interment
in the Vale Cemetery, Luton. Mrs Murphy will be received into church
on Thursday 29th August at 6:30pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to "Prostate Cancer UK" c/o John Saunders & Son, 48 Duke Street, Luton, LU2 0HH. Tel: 01582 731696
Published in Luton News on Aug. 14, 2019
