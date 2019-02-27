|
|
|
STARES James Richard
Former employee of Vauxhall,
passed away peacefully on
20th February 2019, aged 76 years.
A much loved husband,
dad and grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel)
on Wednesday 13th March 2019
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jim
may be made, if desired, to
DEMENTIA UK
c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds, LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More