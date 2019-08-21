|
Murray James
'Jim' Passed away peacefully
on 13th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
A much loved husband and dad,
he will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at St. Mary's Church, Dunstable on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1:30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jim
may be made, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Aug. 21, 2019