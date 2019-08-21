Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:30
St. Mary's Church
Dunstable
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Murray

Notice Condolences

James Murray Notice
Murray James
'Jim' Passed away peacefully
on 13th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
A much loved husband and dad,
he will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at St. Mary's Church, Dunstable on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1:30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jim
may be made, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.