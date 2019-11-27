|
|
|
KELLY James
(Jim) Of Milton Keynes and
formerly of Stopsley, Luton and
County Roscommon.
Passed away peacefully on
18th November 2019 surrounded by his family, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Lizzie (deceased), loving dad to Maggie, Linda, John, Nicholas, Joseph and Caroline and a dear grandad
to his 6 grandchildren.
Funeral Mass and burial will take place at St Mary's RC Church, Woburn Sands,
Milton Keynes on
Friday 29th November at 10.30am.
Jim will be received into the
Church on Thursday 28th November at 7pm.
Family flowers only, all donations for Willen Hospice may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 3 Aspley Hill,
Woburn Sands, Bucks.
MK17 8NH. Tel: 01908 588490.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 27, 2019