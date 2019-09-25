|
|
|
BLACK James Lionel Passed away peacefully on 12th September 2019,
aged 72 years.
A much loved husband,
dad and grandad, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Priory Church, Dunstable on Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at 1:30pm. All flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of Jimmy
may be made, if desired, to Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund
(all proceeds to NICU) c/o
White Dove Funerals, 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
