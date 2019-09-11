|
WHITE Jacqueline
'Jackie' Mary,
MBE On 26th August 2019 peacefully after a short illness in hospital aged 83 years.
Much loved mother to Kevin, Susan
and Martin.
Grandmother to Rebecca, Jessica, James, Emma, Stephanie and Gregory.
Great Grandmother
to Fraser and Samuel.
Sister to Ray, Carolyn and Philip.
MBE for services to the Women's Royal Voluntary Service, former director of Brown and White Opticians and long serving member of Chiltern Ladies Hockey Club.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00 on Friday 20th September at
The Vale Crematorium, Luton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Keech Hospice Care may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/jackiewhite
_keechhospicecare
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
Neville House, Marsh Road, Leagrave, Luton LU3 2RZ
Telephone 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Sept. 11, 2019