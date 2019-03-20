Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30
St. Joseph's RC Church
Gardenia Avenue
Luton
Resources
Jacqueline Lee Notice
LEE Jacqueline
(nee Boland) Aged 54

Beloved Wife, Mother,
Daughter, Sister and Aunt

Sadly passed away on
9th March 2019 after a brave
long fight against illness.

Jackie's remains will be received into
St. Joseph's RC Church,
Gardenia Avenue, Luton,
LU3 2NS at 6.00pm on
Wednesday 3rd April with her
Requiem Mass taking place at
10.30am on Thursday 4th April 2019.

Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in memory of Jackie
may be sent to Cancer Research
via the following link:
www.memorygiving.com
/jacquelinelee

Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
