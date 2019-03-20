|
|
|
LEE Jacqueline
(nee Boland) Aged 54
Beloved Wife, Mother,
Daughter, Sister and Aunt
Sadly passed away on
9th March 2019 after a brave
long fight against illness.
Jackie's remains will be received into
St. Joseph's RC Church,
Gardenia Avenue, Luton,
LU3 2NS at 6.00pm on
Wednesday 3rd April with her
Requiem Mass taking place at
10.30am on Thursday 4th April 2019.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in memory of Jackie
may be sent to Cancer Research
via the following link:
www.memorygiving.com
/jacquelinelee
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More