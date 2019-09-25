Resources More Obituaries for Jack Chapman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Chapman

Notice Chapman Gwen and Irene would like to thank everyone who attended Jack's funeral service, sent cards and messages of condolence at this sad time. Especial thanks to all the family who travelled from the UK to be with us. Thank you to the paramedics, Darren from the police, Mark and Giselle caring neighbours for all their support. Special thanks to Mark for all the ferrying around and Christopher for the fantastic buffet he prepared. Jack would have been so proud of his grandsons, Mark, Christopher, Robert and Lee who were the pall bearers. To Bob for his reading of the tribute and to Rhys for the reading. Special thanks to Reverend Brian Evans-Smith for leading a lovely service and the support he gave to Gwen, Sarah's for the beautiful motor car in flowers and to Corkhill and Callow for all their support and guidance with the funeral arrangements. Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019