Chapman Jack Aged 92, of Ramsey,
Isle of Man, formerly of Luton, Beds. Passed away peacefully at home on 17th August,
with his wife and daughter beside him.
Loving husband of Gwen, Father to Irene & Robert and the late Tony. Jack will be sadly missed by his son-in-law Bob, Grandsons Mark, Chris, Lee and Robert, and Granddaughter Jackie, also his daughter-in-law Sally, Granddaughters-in-law Tilly & Alison and his great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 5th September.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers can
be sent to Cancer Research.
Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Luton News on Aug. 28, 2019