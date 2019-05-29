Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
13:00
Luton Crematorium
Ivan Burton Notice
BURTON Ivan Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family following a brief illness on
9th May 2019, aged 85 years.
Funeral service takes place at 1:00 pm on Monday 3rd June 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
No flowers by request, however if desired donations for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable
Fund - Helipad Appeal may be
made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/ivanburton. Colourful clothing may
be worn if desired.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on May 29, 2019
