BURTON Ivan Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family following a brief illness on
9th May 2019, aged 85 years.
Funeral service takes place at 1:00 pm on Monday 3rd June 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
No flowers by request, however if desired donations for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable
Fund - Helipad Appeal may be
made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/ivanburton. Colourful clothing may
be worn if desired.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on May 29, 2019
