The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
37 New Bedford Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU1 1SE
01582 725 493
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
13:00
St John's Apostle Church
Sundon Park
Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
14:30
Vale Cemetery
Helena Cloonan Notice
Cloonan Helena Sadly passed away on 5th March
aged 58 years.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 8 th April at St John's Apostle Church, Sundon Park at 1pm, followed by the burial at the Vale Cemetery at 2.30pm. All are welcome back to
St John's afterwards.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations may be given
to the Myotonic Dystrophy.
All further enquiries C/o Co-op Funeralcare 37, New Bedford Road, Luton, Beds, LU1 1SE
Telephone: 01582-725493
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
