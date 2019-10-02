Home

POWERED BY

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Harriet Weekes Notice
WEEKES Harriet Of Luton, known as Pearline, passed peacefully on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 73 years.
A loving mum, nan, great grandma,
aunty, cousin and sister who will be very sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service takes place at
St Luke's Church High Street,
Leagrave, Luton on Friday 11th
October at 10:00am followed by
the interment at The Vale Cemetery.
Flowers are most welcome and may be sent c/o Neville Funerals, Marsh Road, Leagrave, Luton, LU3 2RZ.
01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019
