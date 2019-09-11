Home

White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00
The Vale Crematorium
Oak Chapel
Gladys Thorne Notice
THORNE Gladys Passed away peacefully on 3rd September 2019,
aged 89 years.
Reunited once again with her husband Alan, she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Friday 13 September 2019 at 10:00a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Gladys
may be made, if desired,
to The Keech Hospice Care c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Sept. 11, 2019
