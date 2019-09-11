|
THORNE Gladys Passed away peacefully on 3rd September 2019,
aged 89 years.
Reunited once again with her husband Alan, she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Friday 13 September 2019 at 10:00a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Gladys
may be made, if desired,
to The Keech Hospice Care c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Sept. 11, 2019