John Saunders & Son (inc. E Franklin & Co) (High Town, Luton)
48 Duke Street
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 0HH
01582 731696
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:30
St Margaret of Scotland RC Church
Georgina Storey

Georgina Storey Notice
STOREY Georgina Passed away on 18th July 2019, aged 50 years. Her funeral service will be held at St Margaret of Scotland RC Church on Thursday 22nd August at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Luton Crematorium (Large Chapel). Georgina will be received into church on Wednesday 21st August at 6pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made to L&D Hospital Charitable Fund (ICU) or Addenbrookes Charitable Trust (Liver Unit) c/o John Saunders & Son,
48 Duke Street, Luton LU2 0HH.
Tel: 01582 731696.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 7, 2019
