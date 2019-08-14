|
HOLLINGSWORTH George Former employee
of Vauxhall.
Sadly passed away on
6th August 2019, aged 83 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Jean,
he will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Wednesday 21st August 2019
at 2:00pm.
All flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of George
may be made, if desired, to
The Royal British Legion c/o
White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Aug. 14, 2019