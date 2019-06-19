Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
10:00
Our Lady Help Of Christians
Gareth Sims Notice
SIMS Gareth 'Gary' Passed away suddenly after a
short illness on 9th June 2019
aged 77 years, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband, dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Requiem mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday 4th July 2019 at
Our Lady Help Of Christians followed by interment at the Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Keech Hospice Care
(for Adults and Children) may be made on line by visiting www.memorygiving.com/garethsims. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 19, 2019
