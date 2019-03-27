Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00
Luton Crematorium
Frank Tommey Notice
Tommey Frank Aldwyn On 16th March 2019 passed away peacefully at home aged 91 years.
A loving husband to Eileen,
devoted father of Graham and Alan and cherished Grandad to Jane and Becky.
He will be sadly missed by his
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Luton Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 11am.
Family flowers only - donations if desired to Friends of the Hospitals of Luton and Dunstable - may be given via memorygiving.com/
frankaldwyntommey.
Any enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
01582 490005



L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Mar. 27, 2019
