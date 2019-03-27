|
Tommey Frank Aldwyn On 16th March 2019 passed away peacefully at home aged 91 years.
A loving husband to Eileen,
devoted father of Graham and Alan and cherished Grandad to Jane and Becky.
He will be sadly missed by his
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Luton Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 11am.
Family flowers only - donations if desired to Friends of the Hospitals of Luton and Dunstable - may be given via memorygiving.com/
frankaldwyntommey.
Any enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 27, 2019
