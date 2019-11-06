|
BOYLE Frank Peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 29th October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Loving brother of Tony, brother in law of Wendy and doting uncle of Maxine, Vivien and Lorraine.
His funeral service will take place at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Blackpool, on
Friday 15th November 2019
at 9.30 a.m., followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Frank will be going to Dementia UK
and Cancer Research.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 596754.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 6, 2019