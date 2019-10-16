Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
590 Hitchin Road
Stopsley, Bedfordshire LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00
Sacred Heart RC Church
Luton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Breheny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Breheny

Notice Condolences

Francis Breheny Notice
BREHENY Francis David Paul
'Frank' Passed away peacefully
on 7th October 2019, aged 62 years.
Loving husband, dad and grandad.
Requiem mass will be held at
12:00 pm on Friday
25th October 2019 at the
Sacred Heart RC Church,
Luton followed by the interment
at the Vale Cemetery.
Donations are welcome for
CAFOD and may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
/francisdavidbreheny.
Flowers are also welcome.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Stopsley,
Tel:l 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
Download Now