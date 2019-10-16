Home

BREHENY Francis David Paul
'Frank' Passed away peacefully
on 7th October 2019, aged 62 years.
Loving husband, dad and grandad.
Requiem mass will be held at
12:00 pm on Friday
25th October 2019 at the
Sacred Heart RC Church,
Luton followed by the interment
at the Vale Cemetery.
Donations are welcome for
CAFOD and may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
/francisdavidbreheny.
Flowers are also welcome.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Stopsley,
Tel:l 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 16, 2019
