The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
80 Wigmore Lane
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 8AB
01582 451 209
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:00
Luton Crematorium
Frances Hodge Notice
HODGE Frances Passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2019, aged 95 years.
Frances was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral Service will be held at Luton Crematorium at 2pm on
Monday 4th November 2019.
Flowers are welcome or
donations in her name to
Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund - Helipad Appeal.
Further enquiries please contact:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Wigmore Lane Stopsley.
Tel: 01582 451209
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019
