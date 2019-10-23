|
HODGE Frances Passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2019, aged 95 years.
Frances was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral Service will be held at Luton Crematorium at 2pm on
Monday 4th November 2019.
Flowers are welcome or
donations in her name to
Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund - Helipad Appeal.
Further enquiries please contact:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Wigmore Lane Stopsley.
Tel: 01582 451209
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019