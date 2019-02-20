|
Tournay Faith Co founder of Hospice at Home Volunteers passed away peacefully on
9th February 2019 aged 79 years. Loving wife, mother and grandmother
she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at The Priory Church of St. Peter,
Dunstable on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 1:15 p.m. All are welcome
to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Faith
may be made, if desired, to Hospice at Home Volunteers c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
