Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:15
The Priory Church of St. Peter
Dunstable
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Tournway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Tournway

Notice Condolences

Faith Tournway Notice
Tournay Faith Co founder of Hospice at Home Volunteers passed away peacefully on
9th February 2019 aged 79 years. Loving wife, mother and grandmother
she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at The Priory Church of St. Peter,
Dunstable on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 1:15 p.m. All are welcome
to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Faith
may be made, if desired, to Hospice at Home Volunteers c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices