Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
16:00
Luton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kirkwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Kirkwood

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Kirkwood Notice
KIRKWOOD Evelyn Maria Of Luton passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on
13th February 2019 aged 70 years.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00 pm on Friday 8th March 2019 at
Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request,
donations for Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services) may be
made on line by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
evelynkirkwood.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now