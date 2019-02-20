|
|
|
KIRKWOOD Evelyn Maria Of Luton passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on
13th February 2019 aged 70 years.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00 pm on Friday 8th March 2019 at
Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request,
donations for Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services) may be
made on line by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
evelynkirkwood.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005
L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
