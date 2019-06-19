|
McAREE
Eugene (Genie) In loving memory of Genie.
Late of Luton and fomerly of
Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan who died
on 20th June 2018.
We hold you close within our hearts
and there you shall remain,
to walk with us throughout our lives,
until we meet again.
Always remembered by his wife Maureen, daughters Theresa,
Anne-Marie and Trish, grandchildren Lia, Emily and Darragh x x x
Anniversary Mass will be held on Sunday 23rd June 2019 at 11.30am at Our Lady's, Castle Street, Luton.
Rest in peace.
Published in Luton News on June 19, 2019
