Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
80 Wigmore Lane
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 8AB
01582 451 209
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Bird

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Bird Notice
BIRD Elizabeth
"Betty" Formerly of Lynwood Avenue,
Stopsley, died peacefully on 19th February 2019, with her family by her side, aged 92 years.

Elizabeth will be received into
Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castle Street, Luton, on
Monday 18th March 2019 at 6:30pm.
The funeral will take place at
Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castle Street, Luton,
at 10.00am on Tuesday 19th March 2019 followed by committal at
The Vale Cemetery.

At Elizabeth's request no flowers
please but donations to
Sepsis Trust UK in memory of Betty
are warmly welcomed.
www.justgiving.com/
elizabethbettybird

All further enquiries c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare
80 Wigmore Lane,
Stopsley, Luton
LU2 8AB
01582 451209
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.