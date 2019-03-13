|
|
|
BIRD Elizabeth
"Betty" Formerly of Lynwood Avenue,
Stopsley, died peacefully on 19th February 2019, with her family by her side, aged 92 years.
Elizabeth will be received into
Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castle Street, Luton, on
Monday 18th March 2019 at 6:30pm.
The funeral will take place at
Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castle Street, Luton,
at 10.00am on Tuesday 19th March 2019 followed by committal at
The Vale Cemetery.
At Elizabeth's request no flowers
please but donations to
Sepsis Trust UK in memory of Betty
are warmly welcomed.
www.justgiving.com/
elizabethbettybird
All further enquiries c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare
80 Wigmore Lane,
Stopsley, Luton
LU2 8AB
01582 451209
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More