|
|
|
Panepinto Eleonora Sadly passed away on
21st November 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife to the late Giuseppe,
much loved mother of
Joe, Alfonso and Angelo,
devoted and much treasured nonna to Giuseppe, Elena, Daniel,
Aimee, Emily and Ellie
and great nonna to Sofia.
'May she Rest in Peace'
Requiem Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday 17th December at
Sacred Heart R.C. Church followed by interment at the Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only please or if desired donations for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via
www.memorygiving.com/
eleonorapanepinto.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Stopsley,
tel: 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 4, 2019