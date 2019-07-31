|
Shanley Elaine May, formerly Laine McConnachie Suddenly but peacefully on the 9th July 2019 aged 56 years.
A much loved Wife, Mother and Sister who will be sadly missed by all.
Her funeral will take place on
Monday 12th August 2019 at St John the Apostle Church, Luton at 10.30am followed by a service of committal at Luton Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, though donations in Elaine's memory to the British Heart Foundation would be gratefully accepted and may be made when leaving the chapel. Please direct all enquiries care of Benedict Funeral Directors. Bedford Square, Houghton Regis. LU5 5ES 01582 249268
Published in Luton News on July 31, 2019