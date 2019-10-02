Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Telford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Telford

Notice Condolences

Eileen Telford Notice
TELFORD Eileen Gladys Passed away peacefully on
15th September 2019, aged 87 years. Loving wife of John Telford (deceased). Beloved Mother of John and Mark.
She will be dearly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service takes place on
Monday 7th October at 3:00pm at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Samaritan's Purse UK via
memorygiving.com/eileentelford
or direct to charity.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now