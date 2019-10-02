|
TELFORD Eileen Gladys Passed away peacefully on
15th September 2019, aged 87 years. Loving wife of John Telford (deceased). Beloved Mother of John and Mark.
She will be dearly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service takes place on
Monday 7th October at 3:00pm at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Samaritan's Purse UK via
memorygiving.com/eileentelford
or direct to charity.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019