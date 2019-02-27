|
WELLS Edward
(Ted) Passed away peacefully
at home on 19th February 2019
aged 90 years.
Reunited once again with Rene,
he will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel)
on Tuesday 5th March at 2:00 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Ted may be
made, if desired, to Sue Ryder
(all proceeds to go to Palliative Care) c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
