BROOKS Edward James
(Eddie) Aged 52 years, of Ampthill,
formerly of Luton, sadly passed
away on 25th February 2019 at
St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger after a short illness bravely borne.
Dearly loved dad to Leanne, Jodie, Brooke and Logan, loving son to Betty and Jim, cherished grandad to Harvey, Isabella and Harrison and a dear brother to Sharon and Pauline.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Flitwick on Tuesday 19th March at 12.15pm, followed by interment at the
Luton Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger may be sent c/o
Neville Funeral Service, The Old Church, Flitwick Road, Ampthill,
MK45 2NT. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
