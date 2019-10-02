|
|
|
SMITH Edith May Of Dunstable, passed away peacefully on 21st September 2019 aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Richard Smith, loving mum to Janet, John,
Alan and Christopher and a dear
nan and great nan.
Funeral service will be held at
Luton Crematorium on Thursday
10th October at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
or sent to Neville Funerals, The Old Church, Flitwick Road, Ampthill,
MK45 2NT. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019