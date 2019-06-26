Home

Neville Funeral Service
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire
Dororthy Day Notice
DAY Dorothy Joan Formerly of Bushmead Road, Luton passed away peacefully on
the 30th May 2019, aged 92 years.
Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.
Memorial service takes place at 1:15 pm on Thursday 11th July 2019 at
St. Margaret's Methodist
Church, Luton.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society, London
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/dorothyday.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on June 26, 2019
