Freeman Doris Sadly passed away on the 1st February 2019 aged 86 years.
Much loved Mum of Debra and Anthony, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A kind and gentle lady who
had a heart of Gold.
If tears could build a stairway
And memories a Lane
I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you down again.
Re united with her Husband Ron.
Her funeral service will take place on Monday 25th February 2019 in the small chapel, Luton Vale at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, though donation in Doris' memory to Alzheimer's UK would be gratefully accepted. Please address all enquiries c/o Benedict Funeral Directors,
19 Bedford Square, Houghton Regis. 01582 249268
Published in Luton News on Feb. 21, 2019
