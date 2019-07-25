|
HAWES Doreen Passed away peacefully on
15th July 2019,
aged 91 years.
Doreen was a community midwife within the Dunstable area.
Anyone who fondly remembers Doreen is welcome to attend the service.
Funeral Mass takes place at 11:00am on
Monday 5th August 2019 at
St Martin De Porres RC Church, Luton followed by the interment at
Dunstable Cemetery.
Doreen will be received into church on Sunday 4th August 2019 at 6:00pm.
A splash of baby blue
to be worn by request.
Flowers welcome.
Donations for Dementia UK may be made directly on the day.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on July 25, 2019