|
|
|
Kearney Dermot Joseph Passed away peacefully at home
on Tuesday 20th August 2019,
aged 79 years.
A loving Husband, Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend.
Reception into
Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castle Street, Luton at 6.30pm on Tuesday 3rd September.
Funeral Mass on
Wednesday 4th September at
12.45 followed by burial at
the Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Any donations can be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
80 Wigmore Lane, Stopsley LU2 8AB.
Tel-01582 451209
Published in Luton News on Aug. 28, 2019