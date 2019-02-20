|
|
|
PAGE Dennis Of Luton, passed away on
Monday 4th February 2019,
aged 88 years.
Cherished husband of 60 years to Nancy, much loved dad to
Debby and Helen, grandad to James and Hannah, great grandad to
Felicity and Carys.
Lovingly remembered by Ricci and Eileen, and the cats
(Jasper, Tanzy and Logan).
Gone to a better place
but never to be forgotten.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Luton Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation, the family have chosen the
Alzheimer's Society; donations may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
dennispage
or care of Neville Funeral Service. Wake is by invitation only (RSVP). Enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Neville House, Marsh Road, Luton, LU3 3SE
Tel: 01582490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
