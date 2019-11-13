|
BELL Delphine Jane Passed away peacefully in York Hospital surrounded by her family on
November 2nd aged 94 years.
Your beautiful smile will be remembered forever.
Wife of the late Joseph Francis Bell, beloved mum to Corrine and Brian, mum in law of Nigel and Laurie and devoted grandma to Amy,
Sophie and Ellie.
Funeral service to take place at
St Thomas with St Maurice Church, Lowther Street, York on Thursday November 21st at 1.45pm followed by committal at York Crematorium.
No flowers please by request.
All enquiries to
J Rymer Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01904 624320.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 13, 2019