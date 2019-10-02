|
Worsley David Michael Of The Mall, Dunstable, passed away
on 18th September 2019, after a
short illness, aged 75 years.
A much loved father and
grandfather, will be missed by all.
The Funeral service will take place
at Luton Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 3pm.
Family flowers only are requested.
However, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent directly to Leveltrust.org.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Neville House, Marsh Road, Luton, Beds
LU3 2RZ. Telephone (01582) 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019