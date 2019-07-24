|
PALMER David Alan
(Dave) Passed away peacefully on
11th July 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Marion, and beloved father and grandfather.
David was a retired Driving Instructor teaching Luton to drive for
over 30 years, he will be so
sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at Luton Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations may be made
to Dementia UK at the funeral service or by visiting www.
memorygiving.com/davidalanpalmer. All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
590 Hitchin Road,
Luton LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Published in Luton News on July 24, 2019