Holloway David John Formerly of Luton, passed away at home in Rushden
on 19th September 2019, aged 73.
Husband, Father, Grandfather,
Uncle and Brother, he will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at the Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough on Friday 25th October at 11am followed by a Service
of Remembrance at the Salvation Army Church, Church St, Rushden 12.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations
to Guide Dogs or
The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary.
Enquiries to
A. Abbott And Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 9, 2019