Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00
Limbury Baptist Church
Luton
David Doust Notice
DOUST David Passed away peacefully on
26th February 2019 aged 82 years. Beloved husband, father,
grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service takes place at
12.00 noon on Thursday 21st March 2019 at Limbury Baptist Church, Luton. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired
for Parkinsons UK or Cancer Research UK may be given via
www.memorygiving.com/daviddoust or sent care of Neville Funeral Service,
Luton Tel. 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
