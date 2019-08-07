Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30
Priory Church of St Peter
Dunstable
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:00
The Vale Crematorium
Luton
Constance Evans Notice
EVANS Constance Victoria
' Connie ' Formerly of Kingsway, Dunstable, sadly passed away on 26th July 2019, aged 99 years.
Treasured Wife of the late Roy Evans
and Mum of the late Rodney Evans,
Mum of Heather and Janet,
Nan to eight grandchildren, 'Big Nan'
to ten great-grandchildren,
and 'Big Grandma' to two
great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
Priory Church of St Peter, Dunstable, Monday 19th August at 11.30am followed at The Vale Crematorium, Luton at 1.00pm, anyone who knew Connie is welcome to attend.
Family Flowers only please,
but if wished donations may be made to the RNLI (Lifeboats)
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals
Tel no: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Aug. 7, 2019
