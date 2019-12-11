|
|
|
Pearce Clive James
"MAX" 1944-2019
Formerly of Delfix Engineering, Leagrave Road, passed away in the presence of loved ones on
30th November 2019, aged 75 years.
Please God let him finally rest in peace.
He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Gail and his loving family.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December at 12.15pm in Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations to Willen Hospice
would be appreciated.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Luton News on Dec. 11, 2019